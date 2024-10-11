Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre officially inaugurated a newly paved road in the Garasbaaley district of the Banadir region on Friday in Mogadishu.

The road project, financed through taxes collected from Banadir residents, is part of the wider “Build Your Country with One Dollar” initiative aimed at improving local infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the importance of the project, noting that the new road is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility within Mogadishu, especially in Garasbaaley, a key district in the capital.

He praised the efforts of Banadir residents, whose contributions made the construction possible, and highlighted the role of the federal government in supporting Mogadishu’s development plan.

The “Build Your Country with One Dollar” initiative has been a cornerstone of Mogadishu’s urban renewal strategy. Launched as part of a broader development agenda, the initiative encourages citizens to contribute towards infrastructure projects that directly benefit their communities.

The new road in Garasbaaley is one of several projects funded under this initiative, aimed at addressing the city’s growing infrastructure needs amid rapid urban expansion.

In addition to the infrastructure improvements, Prime Minister Barre called on the local administration and residents to work together to maintain the district’s new road and other public assets. He stressed the importance of collaboration with security forces to protect these investments from potential threats posed by al-Shabaab militants, whose presence continues to be a significant concern in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Mogadishu Mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimale Madaale, members of the cabinet, officials from the Banadir regional administration, and local residents.

Mogadishu has been undergoing significant reconstruction efforts since the Federal Government of Somalia regained control of the city from al-Shabaab militants over a decade ago. While the capital has seen improvements in security and development, challenges remain in rebuilding the city’s infrastructure, much of which was destroyed during years of civil conflict.