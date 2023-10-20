PM Barre engages business leaders in Mogadishu to drive modernisation efforts and foster economic development

The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre held a meeting with business leaders in Mogadishu.

The meeting aimed to foster mutual cooperation between the public and private sectors and leverage the expertise and resources of the business community to drive the country’s development priorities.

The office of the Somali Premier highlighted the significance of creating a conducive environment for collaboration, emphasizing the importance of harmonizing economic growth with the nation’s overall goals.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre underscored the role that business leaders play in steering the transformation of Somalia.

Their participation and contribution are crucial in advancing the government’s agenda of modernization, stability, and prosperity. The PM expressed his commitment to creating an enabling environment that facilitates collaboration between the public and private sectors, allowing for seamless coordination and alignment of efforts.

By involving business leaders in the governance process, the government aims to tap into their knowledge and experience, fostering a partnership that will drive transformative change.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister to outline the government’s vision for modernizing Somalia’s governance system. By engaging with business leaders, Prime Minister Barre sought to garner their insights on key areas, such as regulatory reforms, investment promotion, and public-private partnerships.

Somalia is emerging from years of conflict and instability, the engagement between the Prime Minister and business leaders signals a new era of collaboration and determination to build a prosperous Somalia.

