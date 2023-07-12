Passenger plane crash lands in Somalia’s Aden Abdulle International Airport

A civilian airplane operated by Halla Airlines crash landed on Runway 05 at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia on Tuesday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The incident resulted in two injuries, with all other crew and passengers being safely rescued. The aircraft, which was flying from Garowe in Puntland state, had a total of 34 people on board.

The crash occurred at 12:23 pm local time on Tuesday, with the aircraft type being an E120. The partially detached cockpit of the Halla Airlines plane can be seen lying next to a low concrete wall in images shared on social media.

It remains unclear what caused the accident, and investigations are currently ongoing. Weather at the seaside airport was partly cloudy at the time of the incident.

The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister, who confirmed that one person was injured, and all others were safely rescued. The injured individuals are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority has released a statement on the incident, providing further details and confirming the number of passengers and crew on board. The authority has also assured the public that it is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers and aircraft at the airport.

The incident has caused concern among the public, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash. The incident also highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of passengers and crew on board flights, and the need for continued efforts to improve aviation safety standards.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging the public to remain calm and await further updates on the situation. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with air travel, and the importance of maintaining high safety standards in the aviation industry.

