Auditor General identifies 18 former officials allegedly holding government vehicles

Somalia’s National Auditor General, Avv. Ahmed Gutale, has unveiled the findings of an extensive investigation into missing government assets, with a particular focus on vehicles.

The investigation has revealed that 18 former officials from various departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office, multiple ministries, management bodies, and the Independent Election Commission, are allegedly in possession of government vehicles.

Avv. Ahmed Gutale has given the named officials a 15-day window, commencing from October 10 and concluding on October 25, 2023, to return the vehicles. Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in the Auditor’s office taking the necessary legal steps, as warned in a press release issued by Gutale’s office.

The Auditor General’s office has also instructed government agencies to register each returned vehicle under their respective names and share this information with the Auditor General’s Office.

This process ensures that accountability is maintained and government assets are properly tracked and managed.

The report concludes by urging officials to responsibly respect the return period, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and adherence to due process.

