One person dead , three injured following landmine explosion in Hiraan

A landmine explosion in a small tea shop in the Hiiraan region killed at least one person and injured three others, on Friday.

There are reports that local authorities and security officials frequent the small, famous shop, but it is unclear whether they were killed by the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault but Al-Shabaab insurgents are known to carry out such attacks .

The group has been waging a bloody insurgency against Somali Federal Government for the last 15 years .

Despite losing grip on central regions of the country, Al-Shabaab militants hold strong presence in Southern bastions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

