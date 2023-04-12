New Government Soldiers Take Over Security In Parts Of Mogadishu

Units of the Somali National Army that had recently been trained in Uganda were deployed in Mogadishu’s western outskirts, including posts in Wadajir, Dharkenley, Daynile, Kahda, and Garasbaley.

According to security sources, the forces are part of units tasked with securing Mogadishu, and they immediately began night patrols in the areas where they were stationed.

They will report to the police commanders of the districts in which they were deployed, and their primary mission will be to help the police maintain the capital’s peace and stability.

President Hassan Sheikh made a decision to use military forces to ensure security of the capital.

The forces are part of a group of 4 000 men trained in Uganda recently, with salaries paid by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

