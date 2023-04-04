New Canadian ambassador to Somalia presents credentials to FM

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abshir Omar Huruuse, has received diplomatic credentials from the new Canadian ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Christopher Thornley.

Minister Abshir Omar Huruuse in a statement said that he received the diplomatic credentials from the new Canadian ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Christopher Thornley.

“Today I received a copy of the diplomatic credentials from the new Canadian ambassador to our country, Mr. Christopher Thornely” said the minister.

Somalia and Canada have a long relationship of cooperation and friendship, and there is a large Somali community in Canada that has a lot of influence in both countries.

Canada first established diplomatic relations with Somalia in 1968. These relations were subsequently suspended after the collapse of the Somali government in 1991.

Following the establishment of the Federal Government of Somalia in 2012, Canada re-established diplomatic relations with Somalia in 2013 and is represented by its High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya.

