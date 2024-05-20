The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has issued a decree officially recognizing Gubadley, Darussalam and Garasbaaley as fully-fledged districts within the Banadir region.

The president’s announcement came during a high-level meeting held at the Banadir municipality headquarters, which was attended by ministers, members of parliament, and other government officials.

The newly established districts are situated within the Banadir region, which encompasses the capital city of Mogadishu and its surrounding areas.

The decision was communicated by Salah Hassan Omar, the spokesperson for the Banadir Regional Administration, who stated that the president’s decree came after the districts fulfilled the necessary requirements for formal recognition.

The expansion of the Banadir region’s administrative structure aims to improve local governance and service delivery in the rapidly growing metropolitan area. Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, now comprises a total of 20 districts.

The recognition of Gubadley, Darussalam and Garasbaaley as districts is part of the Somali government’s efforts to strengthen its presence and provide better public services to the residents of the Banadir region, which has been grappling with various security and developmental challenges.

The move is also expected to facilitate more efficient resource allocation, improve infrastructure development, and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of these newly recognized districts within the Banadir region.