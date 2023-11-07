National disaster declared as thousands trapped by floods in Luuq, Gedo Region

In a dire situation caused by heavy rains and subsequent flash floods, close to 3,000 individuals find themselves trapped in Luuq district, Gedo region, while displacements and fatalities are being reported across the country.

As the water levels in the Juba River rise, resulting in floods in riverine areas of Jubaland, the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, has revealed that 2,400 people in Luuq district are unable to escape to safety due to being surrounded by floodwaters.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama has declared the floods a national emergency. The floods have already claimed the lives of nearly 10 individuals nationwide, highlighting the urgent need for assistance. These weather conditions are attributed to the El-Nino weather phenomenon, which is currently affecting various parts of the country.

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the floods, the UK embassy in Beletweyne has taken action by distributing sandbags to communities residing along the riverine areas of the Shabelle River. This proactive measure aims to provide some level of protection and support to those living in vulnerable areas.

In a recent update on October 30, OCHA reported that approximately 300,000 people have been affected by the floods, with an additional 43,000 individuals being relocated to higher ground. The scale of the humanitarian crisis is immense, necessitating immediate and concerted efforts to provide relief, aid, and support to those affected.

The trapped residents of Luuq district face a perilous situation with limited means of escape, as floodwaters continue to surround their area.

