National Disaster Agency Assists Flood-Affected Families with Relief Food in Southwest State

Baidoa, Southwest State – The National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has taken swift action by distributing relief food items to 400 families in the heavily affected areas.

The families, consisting of impoverished individuals, women, and vulnerable children, were carefully selected from districts and camps located on the outskirts of Baidoa, where the floods have caused significant displacement.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, the Deputy Commissioner for Social Affairs in Baidoa District, emphasized the urgent need for additional assistance from humanitarian agencies and donors. He appealed to their compassion, urging them to extend support to the flood victims who still require essential provisions such as food, water, shelter, and health services.

Mukhtar Sheikh Hussein, the Rapid Response and Coordination Advisor of SoDMA, expressed the agency’s unwavering commitment to providing aid to those affected by natural disasters and climate change. Recognizing the enormity of the situation, SoDMA is actively collaborating with various partners to address the pressing humanitarian needs of the affected people.

Hussein urged the general public to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant by closely following weather forecasts. By doing so, individuals can help minimize further losses and damages caused by floods. The importance of preparedness and awareness cannot be overstated, as they play a crucial role in safeguarding lives and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

As the flood-affected families receive relief food items from SoDMA, it is hoped that this timely intervention will provide them with much-needed sustenance and alleviate their immediate hardships.

