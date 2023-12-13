Mogadishu Mayor Yussuf Hussein Madaale visits Somali embassy in Doha, Qatar

Mogadishu Mayor and Banadir Governor Yusuf Hussein Madaale who is on a working official trip to Qatar has on Tuesday visited the Somali Embassy in Doha.

The Mayor accompanied by a high level delegation were warmly received by the newly appointed Somali Ambassador to Qatar Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Doodishe.

Hussein was taken through the different sections of the Embassy and the work the embassy has for the Somali community living in Qatar.

The Mayor commended the Embassy officials for the incredible work they are doing for the Somali people and urged them bolster and serve the community with diligence and dedication.

Madale also congratulated Doodishe for being appointed as the Somali Ambassador to Qatar saying his previous track record have helped him scoop the prestigious position and called n the Envoy to work towards strengthening the bilateral and diplomatic relations existing between the two brotherly countries.

Eventually, Ambassador Doodishe thanked the Mayor for the visit and underscored his unwavering commitment to further advancing the longstanding multifaceted partnership between Somalia and Qatar.

