Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation convenes Annual Community Reporting and Outreach Conference.

Somalia’s Federal Government Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation on Sunday evening hosted members of the public at the Ministry’s Annual Community Reporting and Outreach Conference.

The event which was spear headed by the Minister Ahmed Fiqi provided a platform for the members of the public to ask questions to the leadership and top officials on the achievement of the ministry in the year ending 2023.

Minister Fiqi outlined broadly on the ministry achievements and projects undertaken in this year that is coming to an end.

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mohamud Moallim was honoured in the event for his outstanding leadership at the agency and coordination of humanitarian aid for flood ravaged families.

The event which was held in Mogadishu, convened high-ranking ministry officials who also pointed out the significant achievements of the ministry.

According to the top officials, the ministry anticipates to bolsters its services, activities and accomplishments in various areas in the coming year 2024.

