Minister of Environment meets Chamber of Commerce and Plastic bag manufacturers to implement ban on single-use plastic

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi met with the Chamber Commerce and Industry and Plastic bag manufacturers in Mogadishu today.

The discussions covered various areas including implementing of single-use plastic bags and exploring eco-friendly alternatives.

“Today, we had a productive meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Plastic bag manufacturers! We discussed the implementing of the single-use plastic bags ban & exploring eco-friendly alternatives. We all know plastic is a major environmental issue,”Minister Khadija said.

Acknowledging the detrimental impact of plastic bags on our environment.

In February this year, Somalia officially declared a nationwide ban on the importation, trade, and use of plastic bags, effective from June 30, 2024. This decisive action comes after extensive consultations with the business community, environmental experts, and the general public, highlighting the urgent need to address plastic pollution in the environment.

The Horn of Africa Nation joins other East African Community (EAC) member states Kenya and Rwanda which completely banned single-use plastics.

Uganda and Tanzania have also technically banned the plastics but have struggled with implementing the ban as well as the smuggling of the carrier bags between neighbouring countries

