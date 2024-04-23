ATMIS head meets officials from ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries’ in Mogadishu

The Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson and Head of ATMIS Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine today met ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries’ (TCCs) representatives attending a UN workshop on best practices in the capital Mogadishu.

Discussions focused on ATMIS Phase 3 troop withdrawal and post-ATMIS security arrangements in Somalia.

They also deliberated on the importance of closer cooperation between the African Union Peace Mission and the Somali government in expediting and bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has gained momentum across the country.

Deputy SRCC Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam and Acting Force Commander Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka were in attendance at the meeting.

On a different note, AATMIS Sector 2 Commander, Brig. Seif Salim Rashid on Monday met local admin officials to assess the security situation in Dhobley and neighboring regions.

At the meeting, Dhobley District Commissioner Hassan Abdi Hanshi, reaffirmed the administration and Somali security forces commitment to collaborate with ATMIS troops to secure the region.

The officials agreed to share intelligence to counter threats by Al Shabaab at regular meetings.

