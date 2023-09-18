Middle Shabelle Showdown: Al-Shabaab Militants Trapped and Decimated, Facing Grim Fate

In a dramatic turn of events, a significant number of militants belonging to the Al-Shabaab group have found themselves trapped for over 24 hours in an area known as Ciidciidka, situated between the Mahaday district and Ali-foldhere area in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia.

The unfolding situation has led to intense fighting and has dealt a severe blow to the militant group’s operations in the region.

According to reports, the trapped group had been attempting to cross the Shabelle River in the Mahaday area over the past few days with the intention of infiltrating the liberated territories of the Middle Shabelle region. However, their plans were met with fierce resistance. Yesterday afternoon, they were subjected to heavy shelling and engaged in intense combat, resulting in their isolation and substantial casualties.

Sources indicate that the group, consisting of hundreds of fighters, had taken measures to impede access, including blocking roads and digging deep holes along their intended path towards the liberated districts of the Middle Shabelle region.

As a result of the bombings, many militants were killed or wounded, leaving the surviving members trapped and vulnerable to continued bombardment. Local militia, bolstered by the support of the national army, have also engaged in direct combat with the militants in certain areas.

The situation for the trapped Al-Shabaab militants is dire. Cut off from outside supplies and unable to escape the holes they dug for themselves, their numbers have dwindled significantly due to the relentless bombardment that commenced yesterday afternoon and continued throughout the night and into today.

Any attempts by the militants to break free from their confinement have been met with lethal force from the local forces.

The current events unfold against the backdrop of a longstanding battle between the Somali government and Al-Shabaab, the group known for its brutal tactics and affiliation with international terrorist organizations.

Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks in Somalia, targeting civilians, government officials, and African Union peacekeeping forces.

The Middle Shabelle region, where the recent clashes have occurred, has witnessed intense fighting in the past as both national and regional forces, supported by international partners, have been actively combating Al-Shabaab’s presence.

