Major Arrests Made: 11 Officials Charged as Al-Shabaab Spies in Mogadishu’s Hodan District

The court of the armed forces convened today in Mogadishu to bring 11 officials from the Hodan district in Banadir region to face charges.

This group, consisting of eight men and three women, is accused of working with the notorious organization Al-Shabaab.

The network, believed to be an interconnected web of spies, was operating in various areas including Hodan, Howlwadaag, Heliwaa, Dayniile, Yaqshid, and Darussalam on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

According to the prosecution, the organization was led by Abdirahin Mohamed Osman Jimale (Maruf), who served as the registrar of the group and was apprehended on the 14th of the second month of this year, 2023. One member of the group is Ayaanle Mohamed Ali, a defected police officer who had been working within the Hodan district station.

Among the men who appeared in court were Sharif Nur Ali Awliyo, the head of the department and considered the representative of the network in Hodan district. He faces charges related to an explosion at Sobe 2, involvement in a mine explosion targeting the Hodan station commander, and an alleged plot to assassinate Mohamed Ali, a Somali citizen.

Jibril Abdullahi Sheikha, another member of the network, is accused of spreading the group’s ideology. The court heard that he received training in Sakow. Abdi Ali Ibaar Wardheere (Tabliqa), a Tabliq priest, is facing accusations of providing information about explosions in the Darussalam and Arafaad neighborhoods while being an active member of the Al-Shabaab network.

Anab Hussein Omar Fidow is on trial for spying in the Hodan district and party headquarters, as well as for supporting Al-Shabaab on social media and discrediting a member of the People’s Assembly.

The remaining officials, including Awil Jama Abdule Hirey, Rahmo Abdi Abdishkur Ali Mumin (Sandheer), Mohamud Ahmed Siyad Barre (Muruq), Sharmarke Musa Ismail Araale, Asili Mohamed Dhicisow Farah, and Hassan Mohamed Ibrahim (Hasan Kaaan), held various positions within the Hodan district administration and are all accused of being involved in the espionage department.

The court session witnessed a lengthy debate between the prosecution and the defense lawyers representing the accused. The chairman of the Armed Forces of Somalia, Major General Hassan Ali Nur (Shuute), concluded the proceedings by announcing that the final decision would be disclosed by the court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

