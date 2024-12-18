The President of the South West State, Mr. Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren, has on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Local Governments, and Reconciliation Headquarters of South West State.

Ministers from the Federal Government of Somalia, including the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Ali Xoosh, and the Minister of Animal Resources, Mr. Hassan Xuseen, along with ministers from the South West State, were present at the stone-laying ceremony.

Upon completion, the establishment of the ministry’s headquarters in Baidoa will strengthen the administrative and governance functions of the South West State.

It will also ensure that key governmental decisions and services are centralized in the state capital, enhancing efficiency and coordination between local authorities and the federal government.

The construction of the head quarters is also set to improve Service delivery of public services related to internal affairs, local governments, and reconciliation, facilitating its accessibility to the people of South West State and thus leading to better governance, law enforcement, and public welfare.

.