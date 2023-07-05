Kenyan vows to defeat Al-Shabaab in northeastern and coastal regions

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has vowed to defeat the activities of the terrorist group al-Shabaab in the northeastern and coastal regions of the country.

Kindiki embarked on a tour of the northern counties on Tuesday for talks with local security and intelligence committees, leaders, and residents on how to defeat terrorism.

During his visit to Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa counties, Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to ending the terror menace in the country.

He said, “The government shall defeat al Shabaab and all violent extremists who continue to threaten our national security and destabilize communities in Northeastern Kenya.”

The terror group has increased its attacks in Kenya in a renewed trend that has left more than 30 people dead in the past month alone near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kindiki assured residents that the government is taking the necessary steps to address the situation.

“We have already set aside Sh20 billion to purchase advanced security equipment, including armored personnel carrier vehicles, drones, and other gadgets so that our security agencies get proper safety as they effectively fight the terrorists,” Kindiki said.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary’s visit comes amid increased attacks in the northern and coastal regions, where al-Shabaab has been carrying out sporadic attacks on security forces and civilians. The government has been stepping up efforts to counter the group’s activities, including launching airstrikes on its bases in Somalia.

Kindiki’s visit to the affected regions is seen as a show of solidarity with the people and a demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety and security.

The government has been encouraging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies.

As the government continues to intensify its efforts to counter the terror group’s activities, the people of northeastern and coastal regions remain hopeful that peace and stability will be restored in their communities.

