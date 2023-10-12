Is there a personal barber for the Somali president?

In an era of social media where everything is overly scrutinized, a single photograph can ignite a firestorm of controversy. Such is the case with a recent photo of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, that has sent raised concerns throughout social media.

The photo of the President of Somalia was taken during his official working visit to Eritrea and posted on Villa Somalia’s Facebook page.

In the photo the president appears to look disheveled with untrimmed hair and an unshaven face. Numerous commenters on the Facebook page expressed their opinion that the president appeared ill or tired.

BBC Somali spoke to a government official to gain further insight as to why President Hassan Sheikh appeared the way he did.

He explained that for the past two months the president has been in Dhusamareb spearheading the second phase of the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab.

According to the official, during his time there, the president, In a remarkable display of leadership and commitment, was overseeing operations and immersing himself in the frontlines living like the soldiers.

The official said this was the reason why the president appeared to look unkempt.

He also mentioned that unlike other world leaders he doesn’t have a personal barber or someone that spruces him up before making public appearances.

“The pressure and obligations placed on him during the military operations against the armed group Al Shabab altered the president’s appearance,” he added.

As President Mohamud continues his visit in Eritrea, he aims to bolster relations between the two countries and promote defence and security cooperation.

For the last three months , President Mohamud has camped out of official presidential residence in Mogadishu , spearheading the current offensive of completely ridding of central regions of the country from Al-Shabab’s grip .

Second phase of operation ‘operation black lion ‘ is set to commence in the militants strongholds ‘ southern bastions once current operation is done and dusted .

