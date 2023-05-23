The international community has hailed Puntland’s preparations for the upcoming district council elections, expressing hope for a peaceful process following the resolution of differences between the opposition and the state government.

Foreign diplomats and the United Nations have praised the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission (TPEC) for its efforts to overcome significant challenges in organizing the historic elections. The TPEC has been working to ensure the successful conduct of the polls, which are seen as a critical step towards strengthening democracy and good governance in Puntland.

The district council elections, which are scheduled to take place Thursday 25, 2023, will be the first of their kind in the region in more than two decades.

The polls will see the election of representatives from 66 districts across Puntland, with the aim of promoting greater citizen participation and accountability in local governance.

The successful organization of the elections is seen as a key milestone in Puntland’s journey towards peace, stability, and development. The international community has expressed its support for the electoral process, calling for a transparent, inclusive, and peaceful election.

They have called on all stakeholders to continue working towards a peaceful and inclusive electoral process, free from violence, intimidation, and other forms of electoral malpractice.

The opposition politicians have accepted in principle that the elections should be held peacefully and that the troops should be expelled from the city, a source said.

The opposition had stationed its forces in parts of the capital Garowe amid reports of tensions. A former Deputy Commander of the Puntland Security Forces at Garowe Airport Hayle Arabay Hireey was killed on Monday under unclear circumstances.

The TPEC has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure a credible and transparent electoral process, with the commission working to address logistical and technical challenges, as well as to build public confidence in the process.

The commission has also been conducting voter education campaigns to promote greater awareness and understanding of the electoral process among citizens.

As the countdown to the district council elections continues, Puntland’s preparations have received widespread praise from the international community.

The successful conduct of the polls is seen as a critical step towards consolidating democracy, promoting good governance, and advancing the cause of peace and stability in the region.

