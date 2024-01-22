Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe presides over graduation ceremony of new Darwish officers in Jowhar town

Somalia’s Hirshabelle State President , Ali Gudlawe, on Monday presided over the graduation ceremony of units of the region’s special forces who have successfully completed military training in Jowhar town.

President Gudlawe who spoke at the ceremony said that the officers will be involved in enhancing and bolstering the security of the regional State House and take part in the upcoming second phase of military operation against Al-Shabaab militant group in the regional State.

He urged the officers to execute their national duties and responsibilities with outmost dignity, respect, professionalism and in compliance with the law of the land.

The Darwish officers were during their course of training equipped with essential skills and knowledge in combatting with insurgency.

Jowhar town, the administrative capital of the regional State is among the areas that occasionally facing mounting Al-Shabab attacks despite civilian and military uprising that have led to the successful ouster of the militia from several parts of Hirshabelle State.

In mid 2022, a powerful suicide bomb blast rocked Jowhar town killing at least three people and wounding seven others.

Senior regional administration officials were among those injured.

The new officers are now set to play an important role in the maintenance of peace and stability in the regional State.

