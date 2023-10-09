Health minister takes charge of WHO, spearheading health development in East & Central Africa

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Ali Haji Adam, along with his high-level delegation, has arrived in Cairo, Egypt.

The purpose of their visit is to take over the leadership of the 70th session of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (WHO/EMRO).

This prestigious responsibility provides an invaluable opportunity for Somalia to contribute to the vision of health development across East and Central Africa while ensuring the delivery of comprehensive healthcare throughout the region.

The forum, which gathers influential leaders, policymakers, and experts in the field of healthcare, aims to address pressing health challenges and devise effective strategies to improve the health landscape in East and Central Africa. With Minister Ali Haji Adam at the helm, the discussions are expected to be far-reaching, encompassing various aspects of health provision, policy implementation, and capacity-building initiatives.

Under Minister Adam’s leadership, the 70th session of the WHO/EMRO Regional Office will prioritize the initiation of a comprehensive health vision for the entire region.

The overarching goal is to ensure that every individual, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic background, receives the necessary care and support to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

The current health landscape in East and Central Africa presents numerous challenges, including limited access to essential healthcare services, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the 70th session of the WHO/EMRO Regional Office will emphasize the importance of preventive healthcare measures, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

Recognizing the ever-increasing threat of pandemics, including the recent global COVID-19 crisis, Minister Adam and his delegation are expected to advocate for robust healthcare systems that are resilient in the face of unforeseen challenges.

The discussions will center around the development of comprehensive strategies that prioritize early detection, rapid response, and effective containment measures to mitigate the impact of future health emergencies.

