Hawadle Community Opposes Inequitable Clan Representation in Jowhar Council Formation

Jowhar, Middle Shabelle Region – Traditional elders and intellectuals from the Hawadle community have voiced their strong opposition to the ongoing formation process of the Jowhar District Council, citing perceived injustice in the distribution of council members among the various clans.

During a meeting held in Jowhar town on Friday, the leader of the Hawadle traditional elders in the Middle Shabelle region expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of only two council members to the Hawadle community, a decision he deemed inadequate and unrepresentative of the community’s rightful share.

“We categorically reject the appointment of only two councillors to represent the Hawadle community, as determined by Ali Guudlaawe. This decision fails to reflect the true aspirations and contributions of our community, and we cannot endorse it. It is important to note that since 1960, we have held the esteemed position of mayor in Jowhar. Therefore, I hereby confirm that we will not be participating in the establishment of the local council in Jowhar,” the elder declared.

The elders further accused regional state leaders of disregarding the fundamental rights of the Hawadle community during the formation of the Jowhar local council.

They argued that the limited representation offered to their community was a clear violation of their entitlement to fair and equitable participation in the decision-making process.

As the process of establishing the local council in Jowhar, the interim capital of the Hirshabelle regional state, continues, the Hawadle community’s accusations have yet to be addressed by the regional state authorities.

The lack of response from the Hirshabelle regional state has further intensified the concerns raised by the community, potentially exacerbating existing tensions.

The Hawadle community, known for its rich cultural heritage and longstanding presence in Jowhar, asserts that their historical contributions to the region deserve a more substantial representation within the local council.

The resolution of this dispute will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future dynamics of local governance and clan relations in the area.

