Galmudug and Jubbaland States leaders jointly preside over Cabinet meeting in Kismayo

Galmudug and Jubbaland States Presidents, Ahmed Qoor Qoor and Ahmed Madobe have on Thursday, jointly co-chaired the weekly Jubbaland cabinet meeting.

The meeting in Kismayo town focused on various issues key being the security and humanitarian situation unfolding in the regional State.

The council also discussed ways of bolstering relief support for flood ravaged families in the region as the continues to grapple with the aftermath of El-Nino induced floods that have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Minister of Internal security, his interior counterpart and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management have respectively briefed the council members the current security and humanitarian crisis in the region.

The fight against Al-Shabaab militant group that controls large swathe of land in the regional State was also significantly highlighted in the meeting.

The visiting Galmudug President used the opportunity to extend gratitude to the Jubbaland State residents and the region’s government for warm and cordial hospitality he was accorded during his arrival.

He underscored his government unwavering commitment to further advancing partnership with Jubbaland State in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The two leaders eventually congratulated the Somali people and the government for the successful debt relief granted to the Horn of Africa Nation by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries ( HIPC) initiative after completing years of significant economic reforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

