Former Somali leaders welcome the admission of Somalia into the East African Community

Former Somalia President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Ex-Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have welcomed the decision by East African Community in admitting Somalia in to the regional bloc.

In a separate statements carried in their Facebook pages, the former leaders congratulated the Somalia Federation Government for the successful admission in to the EAC termed it as a step in the right direction.

The leaders lauded the efforts by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in advocating for the successful inclusion of Somalia into the hub saying it will create regional integration between the Somali people and the rest of the East African Nations and spur economic growth.

Other Somali leaders who welcomed the admission of Somalia into the bloc include; Former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake, Abshir Omar Jamaa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security Advisor to the President Hussein Sheikh Ali and Mohamed Abdi Ware, Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian.

Somalia was officially admitted in to the East African Community as 8th member of the regional bloc after the member States approved its application during Friday’s 23re summit in that happened in the capital of Tanzania, Arusha.

Somalia, a Horn of Africa Nation reeling from decades of civil war is seeking to utilize it’s resources to expand and integrate with other East African Nations to boost its economic, cultural and social development which have been under the dogs for dozens of years.

