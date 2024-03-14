Former President Sheikh Sharif meets with U.S Embassy Charge D’affairs to discuss ongoing constitution review process and security challenges

Somalia’s Former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has on Wednesday held meeting with Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, Shane L. Dixon in the nation capital Mogadishu.

Sharif on a post on his X formerly Twitter confirmed the meeting, saying that he had a productive meeting with Acting US Ambassador Shane L. Dixon in Mogadishu and discussed Somalia’s current situation, including security challenges and ongoing constitution amendment debate in parliament.

He emphasized the crucial role of all political stakeholders to be engaged with before reviewing any parts of the constitution.

The U.S Embassy in Mogadishu also acknowledged the meeting saying the Chargé d’Affaires Shane L. Dixon met with Former President Sharif Ahmed today to discuss regional security and Somalia’s ongoing constitutional review. The United States supports a review process that is inclusive and incorporates input from a broad group of stakeholders.

The meeting comes days after the embassy also held a similar meeting with former immediate President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo where discussions focused on regional affairs and enhancing inclusive politics –especially during the ongoing constitutional review process.

Both leaders are strongly opposed to the government’s plan for changes to the country’s constitution, without going through wider consultations.

In a pre- recorded statement on Wednesday, Farmaajo accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of single handledly trying to rule the country and termed the ongoing constitution review process ” illegal” and driven by personal agenda.

In January this year, President Mohamud ruled out consultation and discussion on the ongoing amendment of the constitution.

