Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo welcomed the planned National Consultative meeting in Garowe

Somalia’s former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has welcomed the upcoming National Consultative Council meeting in Garowe , Puntland State.

Farmaajo in a statement carried on his Facebook page emphasized the significance of fostering cohesion among the political actors in the country by convening z forum to address the contentious issues.

He urged all the former and current leaders to honour the call for the meeting in a bid to promote cohesion and understanding among the political class following divisive elections and planned constitutional changes.

During a recent meeting with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Doha , Qatar , the former head of State underscored the importance of thorough National consultation prominently centering on constitutional amendments, governance and the ongoing counter- terrorism efforts to eliminate Al-Shabab.

The Ex- President called on both chambers of parliament to work in harmony and stay away from enacting legislations that in contrary to the established laws in the constitution.

The statement by Farmaajo comes a day after Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni announced that his government is organizing a national forum to address pressing issues in the national and state sphere.

This he said came out of a meeting with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Garowe during his inauguration ceremony where Mohamud was the chief of guest.

Former State and Federal leaders have previously warned against attempts to unilaterally amend the constitution.

