Flood fatalities rises to 31 in Somalia

A Somali government soldier and a civilian man lost their lives as torrential rainfall caused catastrophic floods in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region.

The floods have wreaked havoc, displacing nearly half a million people and disrupting the lives of over 1.2 million across Somalia since October.

The Somali Custodial and Corrections Services soldier met his untimely demise within the confines of the Lamagalaay Military Base Camp, one of the areas severely affected by the surging floodwaters. Authorities have not released additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, leaving many questions unanswered.

Meanwhile, the civilian man perished while attempting to cross the Noor Hawad Bridge, which serves as a vital link for residents seeking refuge in the highland areas. The force of the floodwaters was too much to overcome, claiming yet another life in its wake. The breach of the Shabelle River’s banks has forced a mass exodus of residents from their homes, compounding the devastation caused by the floods.

Minister of Information, Daud Aweis, addressed the press in the capital city of Mogadishu on Sunday, providing an update on the situation. He announced that the death toll from the floods, caused by the downpour, had risen to 31 people across various parts of Somalia. The toll continues to climb, painting a grim picture of the widespread destruction and loss of life.

The floods have inflicted suffering on the affected population. Homes have been submerged, livelihoods lost, and communities left in disarray. The displaced individuals, numbering almost half a million, now find themselves in a state of profound uncertainty, seeking shelter and safety amidst the chaos.

The government and humanitarian organizations are scrambling to respond to the dire situation. Emergency relief efforts are underway to provide food, clean water, medical assistance, and shelter to those affected by the floods.

The international community has also expressed concern and pledged support to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims. Humanitarian agencies, in collaboration with the Somali government, have been working to coordinate relief efforts and ensure that aid reaches those who need it most urgently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

