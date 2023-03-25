Flash Floods Killls 20 In Gedo Region

At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in Bardhere district in Gedo region as heavy rains pound the region after a long dry spell.

For decades Somalia has been beset by illgal logging, deforesttation and land degration. These problems, worsened by overgrazing, conflict and climate change, have made many areas prone to devasting flash floods, caused by heavy rainfall that leads to a sudden increase in river flow followed by a quick recession

The UN humanitarian agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs {OCHA} said over ten people were killed and 9 others were swept away by floods as they tried to cross a stream.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over ten people were killed and nine others were swept away by floods while attempting to cross a stream.Baardheere, Wanle Wayne, Luuq and Doolow districts in Gedo region are most affected.

The UN humanitarian agency stated that about 8000 people in two IDP camps have been affected by the floods noting several houses and latrines were destroyed. OCHA said the increased rains in the Ethiopian highlands could result in the Juba river breaking its bank, particularly in Baardheere Buaale, Saakow and Jilib, which could lead to flash floods and displacement.

Other cases of displacement and property destruction have been reported in Baidoa, South West state, and Alam, Burtinle District, Nugaal Region, Puntland.

