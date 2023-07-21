Five Al-shabaab members killed by US airstrike in Somalia

Five al-Shabab militants were reportedly killed in an airstrike in central Somalia, according to the U.S. military command in Africa. AFRCOM said the “collective self-defense” airstrike took place on July 19 in a remote area close to Hareeri Kalle, about 15 kilometers south of Galcad, in a statement to the media on Thursday. According to AFRICOM, the attack supported Somali National Army forces battling al-Shabab. The federal government of Somalia requested the strike, the statement continued. According to AFRICOM, it will keep evaluating the operation’s outcomes from Wednesday and will offer more details “as appropriate.” Since 2006, the Somali government has been battling al-Shabab terrorists. Although the group was driven out of major cities, it still rules over sizable portions of the countryside.

The Somali army launched a military offensive in August 2022 with the help of locally organized fighters, taking control of parts of central Somalia from the militant group. In retaliation, the militants have raided military installations and severely damaged government forces in the south and center. Hussein Sheikh-Ali, the national security advisor to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, told VOA this week that the Somali government anticipates receiving financial support in December from a conference to raise money for the Somali army that will be held in New York. According to Ali, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar will all sponsor an international donor conference with Somalia for the Somali security sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

