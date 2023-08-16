Five al-Shabaab fighters killed as in joint operation in central Somalia

At least five Al-Shabab fighters have been killed and dozens more wounded during a joint military operation conducted by Somali and US forces in central Somalia.

The operation, which was supported by the US military, took place in a remote area located approximately 35 kilometers south of Gal’ad town in the Galgaduud region.

According to Abdirahman Yusuf Adala, the Deputy Minister of Information for Somalia, who spoke with the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), the joint forces successfully destroyed al-Shabaab bases in the targeted area.

The operation comes at a crucial time as the Somali government gears up to launch the second phase of its offensive, aiming to liberate all territories still held by al-Shabaab.

Earlier this year, a groundbreaking agreement was reached between Somalia and its neighboring countries, namely Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

The agreement, known as “Operation Black Lion,” outlines a coordinated and robust military offensive against al-Shabaab. The primary objective of this operation is not only to stabilize Somalia but also to secure the entire Horn of Africa region.

The summit that led to the agreement was hosted by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and attended by the Heads of State of Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia. The participating nations recognized the urgent need to unite their efforts in combating al-Shabaab’s insurgency and restoring peace and security to Somalia and its surrounding regions.

With the destruction of al-Shabaab bases and the elimination of several fighters, the operation has dealt a significant blow to the group’s operational capabilities.

As the second phase of Operation Black Lion looms on the horizon, hopes are high that further progress will be made in liberating the remaining territories under al-Shabaab’s control.

