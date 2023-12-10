Fire ravages Seybiyano neighbourhood in Mogadishu, leaving hundreds displaced

In the wake of a catastrophic fire that engulfed Seybiyano neighborhood of Hodan district in Banadir region last night, new details have emerged, shedding light on the extent of the damage caused.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire, believed to have originated from an electrical outlet, rapidly spread through the area, affecting homes and businesses in close proximity to the Amerikaan area.

The neighborhood where the fire originated was a slum, housing impoverished families and displaced individuals who now find themselves grappling with immense loss.

Heartbreaking accounts from those who lost their homes and possessions paint a grim picture of the disaster.

“There is nothing left, all the houses have been reduced to ashes, and my child barely escaped with their life.” Another mother expressed her anguish, saying, “I couldn’t salvage a single item; my clothes were completely burnt.” One distraught mother, who had lost everything in the fire, lamented.

The fire’s impact was far-reaching, leaving several hundred families homeless and destitute. The blaze consumed a significant area, exacerbating the magnitude of the tragedy.

“Several hundred families have been displaced, forced to endure the harsh conditions of makeshift shelters, without proper dwellings, and having lost all their belongings to the flames.” An elder from the local community shared.

This incident is not an isolated one within Mogadishu. In recent times, the city has witnessed a surge in similar fire-related incidents, with Bakara and other neighborhoods in the capital bearing witness to devastating blazes.

