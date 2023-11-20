Ex-Somali President Farmaajo calls for intensified help to El- Nino flood victims

Former Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has called on the government and humanitarian agencies to bolster relief efforts for people ravaged by the El- Nino floods across the country.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Farmaajo exhorted Somali people in the diaspora to also chip in and play a pivotal role in extending humanitarian assistance to the victims of the flash floods that are continuing to wreck havoc across the country.

” I call upon the Somalis living in diaspora to help their brothers and sisters back in the country by taking part in the ongoing humanitarian aid to flood victims as a result of the El-Nino weather phenomenon,” he said.

Farmaajo prayed for the people who lost their lives in the current flood situation and urged families living in low-lying and potential flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds and remain vigilant.

Somalis are struggling to cope with never-before-seen flooding that has killed dozens of people and forced hundreds of thousands to abandon their homes, in the wake of extreme rainfall that has engulfed much of East Africa.

Following days of heavy torrents, at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500,000 have fled their homes for safety

The majority of those severely affected by floods are in the southern and central parts of the country and were already displaced by clan-related clashes, according to UNHCR.

