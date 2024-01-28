Shocks as man burns his pregnant wife to death in Dharkenley district, Somalia

Shock and grief has engulfed the residents of Dharkenley district in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu following a tragic incident whereean expectant mother was burnt to death by her estranged husband.

According to terrified residents who spoke to the media, the victim Lul Abdiaziz was allegedly set on fire by her husband identified as Sayid Maalim Daud who escaped from the scene of crime after committing the heinous bizarre act.

Police reports said that the suspect locked the victim in a room before setting her ablaze before neighbours were alerted by the distress call for help from the hapless mother.

Upon reaching the scene, neighbours discovered the body of the woman who was severely and entirely burnt beyond recognition before rushing her to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, the woman died upon arrival at the hospital.

Police Spokesperson Sadiq Adan Doodishe said security officers have launched a manhunt for the man who disappeared adding that he will be brought before justice.

Gender based violence are mostly common in Somalia, a Horn of Africa Nation reeling from decades of civil war that has crippled critical sectors like the justice system.

However, human rights activists and the United Nations have heightened calls to address the spiraling gender based violence meted in woman and vulnerable people within the society.

