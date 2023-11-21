Ethiopia set to enhance support for Somali refugees through key reforms

The Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) has undertaken a series of significant legal and policy reforms to support Somali refugees in Ethiopia, according to Mulualem Desta, Deputy Director General of RRS.

“The government of Ethiopia has taken steps to create a favorable legal and policy environment and provide comprehensive durable solutions for Somali refugees,” Desta announced.

A crucial ministerial meeting is scheduled for Thursday after a group of technical experts in Addis Ababa examined the IGAD support platform and the execution of the Nairobi Declaration’s Plan of Action. Since it was endorsed in March 2017, the Nairobi Declaration has been important because it focuses on long-term solutions and the reintegration of Somali refugees.

The regional strategy that has been in place since the 2017 IGAD Special Summit, which is centered on long-term solutions for Somali refugees and the reintegration of returnees in Somalia, was emphasized by Mohamed Elduma of the IGAD Social Development Unit.

The goals of the meeting are to assess the progress made on the Nairobi Declaration, approve South Sudanese and Sudanese displacement strategies, and evaluate the draft results framework of the IGAD support platform.

It also seeks to approve the IGAD refugee protection policy framework and validate regional commitments on climate change and durable solutions.

Prior to the December 2023 Global Refugee Forum, Elduma called on member states to put forward concrete commitments.”As we gear up to the December 2023 Global Refugee Forum, member states are encouraged to present smart pledges that can be translated into actionable initiatives,” he stated.

Several countries, including Chad, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Uganda, and Zambia, have participated in piloting the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), which is transforming refugee policies and programs in these countries.S

