Erdogan Hosts Somali President for Bilateral Talks in Istanbul

Istanbul, Turkey – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Somali counterpart, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to Istanbul for a high-level meeting on Friday.

The closed-door meeting, attended by Turkish diplomatic sources, focused on bilateral relations between the two nations and current international developments.

Accompanying the presidents were Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and a delegation from Somalia. The leaders were expected to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, has witnessed large protests in support of Palestinians, similar to the sentiments expressed in Turkey.

The friendship between Turkey and Somalia, has been steadily growing since Erdogan’s visit to Somalia in 2011. Turkey has constructed its largest embassy in Africa, an impressive 80,000-square-meter (861,112-square-foot) facility in Mogadishu.

Turkey’s commitment to Somalia is not limited to diplomatic efforts. Turkish humanitarian organizations have been actively operating in the country, playing a crucial role in averting a famine in 2022. Somalia has faced one of the most severe droughts in four decades over the past two years, and Turkey’s support has been instrumental in providing relief to the affected population.

Somalia is home to Turkey’s largest overseas military base and training facility. This facility, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 1,500 trainees at a time, has already trained over 5,000 Somali security forces.

Turkey’s engagement with Africa has been a significant focus of Ankara’s foreign policy strategy. President Erdogan has been actively fostering ties with the African continent for nearly two decades, presenting Turkey as a fairer player compared to its former colonial powers.

Ankara has emphasized the importance of establishing a mutually beneficial and equal partnership with African nations, based on respect and cooperation.

