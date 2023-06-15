Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh Elected as Chairperson of IGAD

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh has been elected as the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) during the organization’s summit held in Djibouti on June 12. The summit marked the first time the IGAD had convened since 2019, and it served as an important platform for promoting regional diplomacy and cooperation among East African countries.

In a statement released following the summit, the United States welcomed Guelleh’s election as IGAD chairperson and congratulated the organization for its continued efforts to mobilize effective responses to crises in the Horn of Africa. The statement also recognized IGAD’s increasingly active role in conflict resolution in the region and expressed the United States’ commitment to working closely with President Guelleh and IGAD to promote peace, prosperity, and regional integration and development in East Africa.

The IGAD is a regional organization comprising Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda. It was established in 1986 to promote economic cooperation and integration, as well as peace and security in the Horn of Africa. Over the years, the organization has been at the forefront of efforts to resolve conflicts, address humanitarian crises, and promote regional integration and development.

During the recent summit, the member states discussed a range of issues, including the ongoing drought and other natural disasters affecting the region, as well as the need for greater cooperation in resolving conflicts and promoting economic integration. The summit also saw the extension of IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu’s tenure, a move that was welcomed by the United States and other stakeholders.

The promotion of regional diplomacy and cooperation will remain a top priority for the IGAD in the coming months. The organization has a critical role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, and the election of President Guelleh as chairperson is a positive step towards achieving this goal.

With the continued support of the international community, the IGAD can help to build a brighter future for the people of East Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

