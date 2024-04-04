Deadly Gas Station Blaze Kills Five in Sool Region

A fierce fire engulfed a gas station located in the village of Bali-Hadhac within the Lasaanood district of the Sool region. Reports from local media indicate that the blaze resulted in the tragic loss of at least five lives while leaving nine individuals injured.

According to media reports, among the deceased were a pregnant mother and her two young daughters.

The heart-wrenching incident has left the surviving family members shattered, with only a daughter and her father remaining, as they were fortunately absent from the scene at the time of the fire’s outbreak.

The death toll currently stands at five, while the injured individuals have been swiftly transferred to hospitals in Lasaanood, Widwidh, and neighbouring towns to receive urgent medical attention and care.

The dreadful incident unfolded as the mother and her daughters were engaged in shopping for Eid clothing, a customary practice during this festive season.

It was during this routine activity that the fire erupted, leading to the devastating loss of lives and injuries.

In response to the distress call, Lasanood district officials promptly dispatched firefighters, medical supplies, and ambulances to the scene, aiming to alleviate the impact of the tragedy and provide immediate assistance to the affected individuals.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, early reports suggest that it originated in a nearby market before rapidly spreading to the gas station and its surroundings.

Authorities and investigators will conduct a thorough examination to ascertain the precise origin and circumstances surrounding this catastrophic incident.

