On Monday, Colonel Mohamed Dhagawayne, Commander of the 21st Division of the Somali National Army, officially launched an essential training program in Dhuusamareeb for soldiers and deputy commanders from the 1st Battalion of the 27th Brigade and division staff.

The training, designed to enhance military leadership and operational readiness, covers a wide range of topics including leadership skills for senior officers, military discipline, laws of armed conflict, combat tactics, and other critical aspects of soldiering.

During the opening ceremony, Colonel Dhagawayne, joined by Brigadier General Saalim, Commander of the 27th Brigade, and other senior military personnel, emphasized the importance of the training as an opportunity for professional development and skill advancement.

He urged the participants to fully embrace the knowledge and expertise shared by the instructors, underscoring that this training would play a key role in strengthening their capabilities as military leaders.

He also instructed the instructors to closely monitor the progress of the trainees, ensuring that they adhere to the standards set for performance and effort throughout the training period.

The success of the training will be evaluated based on the dedication and improvements shown by each participant, with regular reports on their progress to be submitted during the course.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the overall effectiveness and discipline of the Somali National Army.