Central Bank of Somalia honored in London

The Central Bank of Somalia (CBS) received the prestigious Award of Central Banking’s Payment and Market Infrastructure Development for 2023 at a distinguished ceremony held in London.

Governor Abdirahman M. Abdullahi graciously accepted the honor on behalf of CBS, praising the bank for its outstanding contributions to the development of the financial sector’s infrastructure. The Governor expressed his gratitude for the honor and acknowledged

the success to the CBS staff and management for their tireless effort and commitment. This recognition demonstrates their dedication to improving the financial environment in the country.

The Central Banking award recognizes CBS’s significant contributions to the growth of market infrastructure and payment systems, both of which are essential for promoting economic stability and growth.

CBS seeks to strengthen its position as an efficient regulator and policymaker by fostering a strong institutional capacity, furthering its support for Somalia’s monetary stability and overall economic development.

The award comes at a crucial time for the Central Bank of Somalia, which is still laying the groundwork for a robust and inclusive financial system.

CBS aims to strengthen its capacity to regulate financial institutions and create policies that promote sustainable economic growth by putting a special emphasis on capacity building.

The bank’s dedication to advancing financial inclusion, luring capital, and guaranteeing the stability of Somalia’s economy is reflected in the bank’s award-winning initiatives.

CBS has played a key role in advancing the modernization of the nation’s market infrastructure and payment systems through creative initiatives and clever alliances.

The Central Bank is steadfast in its commitment to achieving its goal of creating a powerful and resilient financial sector as Somalia moves forward on its path to economic development.

CBS aims to create an enabling environment that supports the expansion of businesses, improves financial services, and ultimately enhances the lives of the Somali people by embracing technological advancements and cultivating partnerships.

