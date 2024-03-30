ATMIS troops distributes water to vulnerable families in Towfiq IDP camp in Jowhar town, Hirshabelle State

On Friday, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ATMIS Burundi troops stationed at Jowhar Airfield (JAF), Sector 5, distributed clean water to families at Towfik IDP camp.

ATMIS Burundi Deputy CIMIC Officer, Maj. Daniel Hahorimana, reiterated the troops’ commitment to protecting and supporting households affected by conflict and natural calamities.

The families who benefitted from the water tracking expressed gratitude to the Peace Mission for its generous gesture, saying it would help them cope up with biting shortage of water in the camp.

The supply of potable water comes as the camp faces acute water shortages. The IDPs were forced to relocate from their original homes to Jowhar in search of better life after experiencing the twin disasters of prolonged drought and then devasting El Nino rains.

This is not the first time that ATMIS has supplied water to the residents in the camp. In January this year, the peace keeping troops distributed clean and safe water to residents of Towfiq camp.

ATMIS troops stationed in Hirshabelle State actively distributing water and other essential items, including medical supplies, to IDPs and nearby local communities, to improve their living standards.

