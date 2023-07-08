ATMIS successfully implements drawdown of troops in Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has successfully concluded the first phase of its withdrawal from Somalia, according to the Head of ATMIS and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC), Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

During a press conference held in Mogadishu, Ambassador Souef confirmed that the drawdown of 2,000 troops was implemented to facilitate the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces.

He added that the withdrawal was conducted in compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670 (2022).

“I extend my congratulations to all ATMIS Troops Contributing Countries (TCCs), the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) for the successful conclusion of the first phase of the ATMIS drawdown from Somalia,” said the SRCC.

Six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) were handed over to the Somali Security Forces, including Xaaji Cali, Miirtuquo, Cadale, Albao, Gherille, and Aljazeera 1. One FOB, Marka Ayub, was closed as part of the withdrawal process.

Ambassador Souef emphasized that the drawdown does not lessen the mission’s commitment to peacebuilding, stabilization, and reconciliation efforts in Somalia. He reiterated ATMIS’ continued support towards ensuring an efficient and effective transition process that would not compromise the security of the people of Somalia and the hard-earned security gains achieved.

“As part of efforts to support Somali Security Forces and ensure continuity and sustainability of the FOBs that have been handed over, UNSOS offered some equipment that were stationed at the FOBs. It is our belief that the gifted equipment will achieve their purpose,” the SRCC observed.

The successful conclusion of the first phase of the ATMIS drawdown is a significant milestone in the mission’s efforts towards achieving sustainable peace and stability in Somalia. The withdrawal will continue in a phased manner, with the mission remaining committed to supporting the Somali Security Forces in their efforts towards maintaining security and stability in the country.

ATMIS, in partnership with UNSOS and FGS, will continue to work towards an efficient and effective transition process that would not compromise the security of the people of Somalia and the hard-earned security gains achieved. The ATMIS withdrawal is expected to continue in a phased manner with the mission remaining committed to supporting the Somali Security Forces in their efforts towards maintaining security and stability in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

