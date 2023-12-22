ATMIS personnel conclude training for Somali Police officers in Kismayo town

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Police Training and Development Department has on Thursday successfully wrapped up a 10-day Community Policing and Crime Prevention Training for 20 Somali Police officers.

The personnel who benefitted from the training were fro the Kismayo International Airport Police Station.

The officers were imparted with knowledge and skills in how to safeguard and prevent criminal activities and extract crucial leads from the members of the public.

During the closing ceremony, Capt. Shukri Duale Farah, representing the Lower Jubaland Police Commissioner, expressed gratitude to ATMIS for the training provided to the officers saying it will enhance their capacity to combat with crimes.

He highlighted the significance of the training in bolstering Somali Police Force’s community trust and engagement.

ATMIS commanders who conducted the training said that the training will bridge the gap between the law enforcement officers and the public and play a pivotal role in surmounting with criminal activities.

ATMIS regularly provides training to Somali Police Personnel in a bid to boost their capabilities to deal with different components of crimes and extremism as it departs the Horn of Africa Nation in line with the UN security resolution mandating their withdrawal from Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

