Somalia’s Ministry of Planning launches the National Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation System (NIMIS)

Somalia Federal Government Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has inaugurated the National Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation System (NIMIS).

The Director General of Ministry Mohamed Shire officiated the launching ceremony in the Nation capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

He detailed the importance of the system to the economic growth and national development as the Horn of Africa Nation gears up to track the National government programs and projects.

Shire added that the system will have a significant impact on the previous manual collection of data.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the main objective of NIMIS is to synchronise national data and will also serve as a program for tracking various government initiatives and proper execution of projects to avoid pilferage of public resources.

The development of the system is also aimed at generating impactful, data-driven results.

The launching event was attended by the Director-Generals of the Ministries of Planning of the Galmudug and Hirshabelle states and the Director of National Planning of the Federal Ministry of Planning.

The Ministry has in recent days been conducting workshops for its staff particularly those from the department of Monitoring and Evaluation in a bid to uplift their knowledge and skills in executing their mandate of providing reliable data for National decision making.

