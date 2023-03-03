ATMIS military officers participates OCHA organised training for humanitarian actors

The ATMIS Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) military officers participated in a training for civilian humanitarian actors organised by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), held in the Somalia capital, Mogadishu.

The one-day training also mapped out key CIMIC stakeholders in South West State to identify solutions to common challenges, to raise awareness on how to engage with partners in the delivery of aid within the country, to create awareness on humanitarian principles and to build trust among security and humanitarian actors in South West State.

OCHA stated that the purpose of this training is to raise awareness among the OCHA humanitarian partners in recognition of the core humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and humanity so that they are aware of the context of the guidelines to enable life-saving activities and alleviation of human suffering in Somalia in accordance with humanitarian principles, and the ability of humanitarian organisations to operate freely and independently in parts of Somalia, against a constant threat from Al-Shabaab militants.

