Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency Establishes Robotic Lab In University Of Somalia

A 3D Robotic Coding Lab was established within the Department of Computer Engineering at Zamzam Foundation University in Somalia with support from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

Five technical teachers from Tokat Technical and Industrial Vocational High School went to Mogadishu and provided a theoretical and applied training on ‘3D Robotic Coding’ A 3D Robotic Coding Lab was established for the benefit of the students of Computer Engineering at Zamzam Foundation University in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, in cooperation with TKA and Zamzam Foundation.

As a part of the project, five technical teachers from Tokat Technical and Industrial Vocational High School went to Mogadishu and provided a theoretical and applied training on ‘3D Robotic Coding’ to a total number of 197 people, including students and lecturers from the department of Computer Engineering of the university, for five days.

It is aimed to increase the Somali students’ knowledge, skills, and proficiencies in the technological field through the training carried out in the faculty building of the department of Computer Engineering.

