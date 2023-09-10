Al Shabab leader and 600 Militants infiltrate Lasanod – Somaliland ministry of information

Las Anod city that has been plagued by a relentless war for the past 10 months and is now facing a new and alarming threat as reports emerge of the top Al Shabab leader Fuad Shangole and approximately 600 militants moving into the area.

In a statement Somaliland ministry of information, said the militants have invaded the town to train fighters and how it can create a base in Erigavo and Sanaag.

Fuad Shangole, a Somali Swedish militant Islamist, is believed to be the mastermind behind the group’s operations in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia. Known for his ruthlessness and strategic acumen, Shangole has long been a high-value target for security forces in the region.

This comes barely a month after SSC Khatumo forces, with the support of Darod clan fighters, took control of the entire Sool and Sanaag regions, effectively ending Somaliland’s 15-year rule in those areas.

This conflict, which commenced in February, led to hundreds of casualties and the displacement of nearly 200,000 individuals in the Laascaanood region.

Fighting between the Somaliland army and SSC Khatumo erupted early this year, resulting in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Laascaanood, the capital of the Sool region, has been the primary battleground, leading to extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

