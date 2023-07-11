Al-shabaab member sentenced to 15 yrs for carrying out attacks in Mogadishu

A military court in Mogadishu has sentenced Yusuf Duqow Hussein Dhihisow to 15 years in jail for his membership in Al-Shabaab and carrying out attacks in the city.

Dhihisow was arrested and tried for his involvement in several attacks in Mogadishu.

During the trial, the court of First Instance found Dhihisow guilty of hurling a hand grenade at the premises of one of the departments of Banaadir Regional Administration in Mogadishu on May 14 of this year. The court held that the convict was responsible for several other attacks in the city.

According to the prosecution, Dhihisow joined Al-Shabaab from Bur-Eylo in Bur-Hakaba district and was paid $70 per month. The prosecution also revealed that the convict lived in Eeltimir neighbourhood in Dayniile district and worked with a woman to carry out attacks in Mogadishu.

The sentencing of Dhihisow is a significant step towards addressing the ongoing security challenges facing Somalia. Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks in the country, targeting government officials, security forces, and civilians.

The Somali government has been working to address the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups by strengthening its security forces and cooperating with regional and international partners. The sentencing of Dhihisow is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for carrying out attacks are brought to justice.

While the sentencing of Dhihisow is a positive development, much work remains to be done to address the security challenges facing Somalia. The government and its partners must continue to work together to build a strong and resilient security apparatus that can effectively counter the threat posed by extremist groups.

The sentencing of Dhihisow sends a clear message that the Somali government is committed to rooting out extremism and ensuring that those responsible for carrying out attacks are held accountable for their actions.

