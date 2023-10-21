Al-shabaab fighters launch attack on Somali army base in the outskirts of Mogadishu

Al-Shabaab fighters launched an attack on a Somali military base located on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Friday morning.

The militants initiated the assault with a suicide car bombing, followed by a fierce gun battle at the Elasha Biyaha base, situated approximately 15 kilometers south of the capital city.

While Al-Shabaab claimed to have killed 49 government soldiers during the attack, independent verification of these claims by Dalsan is yet to be obtained.

Government officials have refrained from issuing any statements regarding the incident at this time.

Disturbing images taken at the scene of the explosion depict extensive damage caused by the powerful blast, which also impacted nearby civilian residences. The attack has once again highlighted the ongoing threat posed by the Alshabaab group and the vulnerability of the region’s security situation.

This assault unfolded just one day after security forces successfully intercepted a vehicle transporting military supplies, fuel, and food intended for Al-Shabaab militants.

The interception occurred during an operation carried out in the Dawacoley village, strategically located between Hindhere and Gadon towns within the Galgaduud region on Friday.

Since assuming power in May 2022, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to combating the menace of Al-Shabaab. Under his leadership, the government has launched an intensive and relentless campaign against the militants, aiming to restore peace and stability to the war-torn nation.

