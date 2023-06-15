AFRICOM Chief returns to Somalia for second visit

Gen. Michael Langley, the head of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), has returned to Somalia for his second visit to the Horn of Africa nation since taking office in August 2022. According to a statement from AFRICOM, Gen. Langley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Defense Minister Abdulkadir Nur, as well as officials from the Africa Training and Military Information System (ATMIS), to discuss shared priorities and operations, including the fight against al Shabaab.

During his visit, Gen. Langley also traveled to Kismayo, where he met with President Ahmed Madobe of Jubaland and U.S.-trained special forces, known as Danab. He also visited U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts and see ongoing operations firsthand.

This is Gen. Langley’s second trip to Somalia in less than a year, having first visited the country on August 28, 2022, as part of his tour of the East and Horn of Africa region. His return comes at a crucial time, with increased U.S. airstrikes against al Shabaab and ahead of the planned second phase of the military offensive in southern parts of the country.

The visit highlights the U.S. commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against al Shabaab and the broader efforts to promote stability and security in the region. It also underscores the importance of continued engagement and cooperation between the U.S. and Somalia in addressing shared security challenges.

As AFRICOM continues its efforts to counter violent extremism and promote regional security, Gen. Langley’s visit serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment of the U.S. to the region and its partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

